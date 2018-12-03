Re: the Nov. 28 guest column "Gassing migrants is immoral and illegal."
The author applies her version of the Chemical Weapons Convention to San Ysidro. Incorrectly stated (twice), the CWC does not prohibit the military from using CS in war. Additionally, her term "noncombatant " appears nowhere in the document. However, she correctly acknowledges use of CS is legal in law enforcement, just not lobbing it across international borders.
Numerous multi source videos appear inconclusive that international intrusion occurred. Remember, the US fence at San Ysidro is not the international border. It lies in the middle of the dry riverbed embanked by a concrete culvert where most of the smoking CS canisters are seen. Like others, I wish the BP had not deployed CS. I also wish a foreign flag waving, rock throwing mob (including a mother with child) had not attempted to violently breach our border fence. Hardly the "immigration" we want.
Tom Hansen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.