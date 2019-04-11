Some readers along with Trump and his sycophants in Congress call for apologies over the Mueller investigation. Hillary Clinton deserves an apology for the seven GOP-led Benghazi investigations that turned up nothing (the Russian investigation turned up a LOT). Trump should apologize to the Obama family for the nasty lies. Will he apologize to the Gold Star families he insulted? What about Trump’s personal insults directed at Mueller and the lies he bellows about a “witch hunt”? Witch hunts always find witches; that is the point. Certainly those assaults deserve an apology to Mueller.
But wait – just after the Mueller investigated ended Trump declared it “illegal.” That means that the “exoneration” is invalid and irrelevant, doesn’t it? Which lies are we supposed to believe?
Vance Holliday
Foothills
