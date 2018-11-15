America? Americans? Irrelevant to the political parties. The only thing that matters is the party, its members, its programs, its philosophies. We citizens have to ask, what happened to our wants and needs? How about really keeping America great and a beacon of hope to the world, instead of its laughingstock? If our elected politicians continue to put themselves first instead of the people they represent, then out with the scoundrels — of whatever party — before our country deteriorates from within.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.