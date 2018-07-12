It's interesting how the Republican party in Arizona and nationally does everything possible to benefit the wealthy and their business interests and so many voters remain oblivious. Arizona Republicans are in court to stop voters from proposing their own laws which, of course, would be true government by the people. A small 2 percent tax on the wealthiest of Arizonans to help with our seriously under-funded educational system? No, says the Grumpy Old Party.
Our president nominates a man for the Supreme Court who has consistently ruled against workers rights and unions, while consistently ruling for wealthy businesses and employers. They separate children and even keep a child here and deport parents! Sen. McConnell makes his own rules — their way or no way.
That's not democracy. The president has turned most every country in the world against us, except Russia, and started a trade war we can't win. Will voters go to the polls in November and remember what the Republicans are doing to our country and our people? One fervently hopes.
Robert Stanelle
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.