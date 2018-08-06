Based on President Trump’s ongoing comments and tweets about the “lying press,” it seems he or his staff are not aware of any news media source that tells the truth about his accomplishments or political successes. I am sure that had they been, we would have been made aware of it. That leaves me to conclude that, in the United States, there is not one reporter, news outlet, evening TV news, or local paper that tells the truth about our president. That is an uncomfortable conclusion.

Michael Holloway

Northeast side

