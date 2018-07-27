I am a veteran and constituent of Rep. Martha McSally. I sent her a letter in early April and another letter on the same subject in early June. I posed a simple question that should be simple to answer. I asked her to provide me with the amount of money she or her campaign has received from the NRA during the past five years. She has yet to answer my question.
She did send me a letter the end of June regarding ending veteran homelessness. That's well and good but I did not ask about any veteran issues. What is she afraid of? The truth? Or does she find her job too difficult to be able to respond honestly to a simple question. From her political ads and her failure to respond to a simple question, I can only assume that her life is guided by fear, paranoia and a desire to be elected at any cost. This is not the temperament I want to see in any elected official.
Jerry Weinert
Midtown
