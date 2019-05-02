Someone please tell me, who in the heavens, on earth and in the United States, gave zealots of all stripes, so-called Christians, Right-wing politicians, bigots, racists and xenophobes, the right to tell another human being what they can do with their lives, whom they can love and what they can believe.
“Crimes against humanity,” a term originated by George Washington Williams, an American Civil War veteran, to describe practices of Belgian King Leopold II.
Crimes against humanity are criminal acts that target a group of people based on their religion, ethnicity, or some other trait, which is not a direct result of something that group has done.
History looks back to Nazi Germany for its current examples of these crimes. However, the truth is, many modern conflicts see some combination of displacement, torture, sexual violence, and death against civilians. In fact, the number of civilian deaths in modern conflicts far exceeds that of armed combatants.
Our First Despot has incited these contemporary beliefs.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
