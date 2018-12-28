Returning to Tucson Christmas morning on I-8 I drove past the USBP Pine Valley, CA Inspection Station only to see an abandoned ghost town. Strange, they were mobbing the place on Saturday, delaying traffic and being important.
While you may not be familiar with it’s name, everyone traveling West from El Centro on I-8 is ‘inspected’ as BP does a security charade. Sometimes you can wait up to 30 minutes but we’re to be assured it’s important and they are ‘experts’.
So with about 2,500 active duty troops still deployed, a Government shutdown, terrorists and children ‘invading’ us, at least according to the President, I can’t help but wonder where the heck was the Border Patrol?
Did they abandon their post, or just took the day off because they know how big a hoax this whole boarder wall fiasco is?
Kevin Henderson
Foothills
