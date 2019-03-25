A recent letter to the editor said “Trump sounds like a dictator.” This is because he is trying to enforce the laws Congress has passed, such as immigration. I have to ask, who weaponized the IRS to deny potential adversaries tax-free status? Who could be blamed for Benghazi? Who had the FBI investigate an opposing party’s candidate? It was not President Trump, but rather “President” Obama who tried to turn us into a third-world dictatorship. Fortunately, the American people saw his plans and denied Hillary her coronation!

Raymond Trombino

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

