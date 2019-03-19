In his recent op-ed, Jonathan Hoffman equates conservative philosophy with “full-on Americanism” and the philosophy of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as un-American.
While we Americans often disagree about the proper role for government in an essentially capitalistic or free-enterprise economy, I strongly object to Hoffman referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as un-American.
Unfettered capitalism can be just as destructive to our republic as all-out socialism. The ideal America would have an economy powered by private enterprise and effective competition, with carefully crafted “rules of the game.”
We do not need either more or fewer protections or regulations of our economy, we need better and more effective rules.
Bruce Billings
Midtown
