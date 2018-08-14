I was pleased to read that Trump and the boys reversed themselves on their cockamamie idea to disallow immigrants to serve in the armed forces. Military service has long been a way to expedite American citizenship. It also speaks volumes about the type of individual willing to make an investment in their dreams.
Nestor Argenzio and Ivan Alferoff were paratroopers in Company A, 1/12th Airborne Infantry, First Cavalry Division. We were buddies. Nestor was born in Argentina, and Ivan in Peru. Both were excellent soldiers and both served to expedite their citizenship. As it turned out, neither attained citizenship. Nestor was killed in action on October 10, 1965; Ivan was killed in action on March 30, 1966. It matters not where they were born. It matters not that they were immigrants. Nor does it matter that they were not American citizens when they died. Their caskets were draped with an American flag.
Bone spurs, huh?
Weaver Barkman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.