In 1973, the Endangered Species Act provided a program for the conservation of threatened or endangered plants and animals and the habitats in which they are found. According to Google, there are 1,467 listed species, which include insects, mammals, birds, fish, clams, reptiles, crustaceans, amphibians, snails, corals, arachnids, etc. Coincidentally, also in 1973, Roe vs. Wade was enacted, legalizing abortions.
Last week, Senate Democrats blocked a Republican bill that would have threatened prison for doctors who don't try saving the life of an infant surviving an abortion and, in my opinion, they are legalizing infanticide. Recently, the states of New York and Virginia have passed laws that, even if an aborted baby is capable of living on its own, the child’s life can be terminated. Unfortunately, these vulnerable infants don’t fall under the act as endangered and can be murdered.
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
