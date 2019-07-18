The Arizona Daily Star’s Speak Your Mind rules are: “We publish almost every letter we receive at Tucson.com/opinion (barring inappropriate language, slander, clear errors or personal attacks)”. I say NOT TRUE. I’ve read inputs saying Trump voters are not sane, dense, hateful, stupid, etc. The recent input “Why is every Trump supporter I know racist?” is just over the top and I wonder why the Star would ever print such a hateful diatribe – makes me wonder if this input, as well as the constant bashing of those who do not think like the authors of these “hit pieces” being printed every day in The Star, are meant to keep the anger and hate riled up among its readers. For everyone of the writers calling us, who support Trump’s policies such vile names, just realize YOU are fomenting the division and hate you say Trump is causing.
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.