Sacramento-based Rev. Sam Rodriguez is quoted as saying the Democratic Party's 'obsession with abortion' is why 30 % of Latinos still support Trump. I find this curious when he appears to identify abortion as the one reason when the man is otherwise found repellent. Like me he is an adult male who has never had to deal with the possibility of becoming pregnant.. He seems to confuse granting a women the right of self-determination in reproductive rights as somehow akin to compelling someone to have an abortion. No one in the US is so compelled sir. China, N Korea yes. And it stinks. Here we enjoy personal freedom that has been fought for and paid in the blood of veterans and citizens alike. We do not have to follow the rules of a given church. This is not Syria or Iraq sir, where other men kept sex-slaves to serve their sexual desires. Women do not 'want abortions'. Sometimes they find they must choose it however.
Mike Judd
Foothills
