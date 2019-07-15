He is a lifelong republican
Soon he will testify in front of the nation.
Decorated service in the Marine Corps in Vietnam, Mueller graduated from law school.
Mueller is widely seen as a nonpolitical, dogged investigator, respected on both sides of the aisle. The extension of his term passed the Senate 100-0, and he was also initially confirmed in 2001 unanimously, 98-0.
The politicians that will try to attack him so as to defend president Trump, should be seen in the light of political smoke and rhetoric. The investigation reflects the truth not the political smoke.
Pat Manion
Midtown
