General Jim Mattis inserted himself in the Nuclear Weapons Chain of Command as a deterrent against the current WH occupant’s manic actions and the fear of a nuclear attack.
It was evident to Mattis that the possibility of such an attack could actually occur, possibly due to the spontaneous manifestations and unknown conversations he had with the lunatic’s self-generated impulses. He wanted to protect the United States from disaster.
Mattis knew it was a strong possibility when, without authority, he asked/told Strategic Command that he wanted to be informed of any issue that might evolve into a nuclear "event" well before an alert is generated and sent to the Oval Office. The Defense Secretary is not part of the nuclear chain of command.
With Mattis gone, the possibility of another sycophant being appointed looms. Who is there to protect us now, to thwart this “person” from responding suddenly, and without any careful consideration, to an unexpected missile alert - or even a mistake (January 13, 2018)?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
