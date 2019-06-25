Re: the June 21 article "Trump: Iran made 'big mistake' by downing US drone."
Our President told us “Iran made a big mistake”. And Sean Hannity on Fox Warned Iran “End Hostility Or Donald Trump Will Bomb The Hell Out Of You”. No American flagged ship were attacked. No American lives were lost nor any other foreign nationals. But that doesn’t seem to matter to our bone spur President or any other of the chicken hawks in this administration or Fox personalities. When our war hawk politicians and pundits have some skin in the game by sending themselves or their children in harms way then perhaps the American people will take our bone spur President and all the chicken hawks serious. As far as the President saying “Iran made a big mistake”. I think the minority of American voters made a BIGGER MISTAKE.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
