Three people live in a house with a budget of $50,000. Every day, someone enters their home and takes a gift that they received from their friends. Finally one says, “let’s spend 1/10th of 1% of our budget ($50), for a lock. This will prevent future losses of gifts our friends gave us.” The other two say. “ No, that would be immortal and a waste of our budgeted dollars.” The 1st person says. “ But if we do, it will help protect what we have been given by our friends and pay for itself many times over”. “No. they say. Even though we were willing to spend $500 a few years ago , it is immoral and a total waste of our budgeted money. The next year the two people were miffed as to why they were no longer receiving gifts from their friends. The 1st person received more gifts than ever and moved to a larger house that could contain the abundance of the gifts from his friends.
Robert Hendryk
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.