Let’s have the debate about who should pay what in taxes but let’s start with the facts first
• The Top 1% of tax payers earns 19.72% of total gross adjusted gross income, while they pay 37.32% of the total taxes
• The Top 10% of tax payers earn 46.56% of total gross adjusted gross income while they pay 58.3% of total taxes
• The Top 25% of tax payers earn 68.3% of total gross adjusted gross income while they pay 85.7 of total taxes
• The Top 50% of tax payers earn 88.4% of total gross adjusted gross income while they pay 96.6% of total taxes
• The Bottom 50% of tax payers earn 11.59% of the total adjusted while they pay 3.04% of total taxes.
Based on 2016 Federal Income Tax data -per the Tax Foundation-independent tax policy foundation
Robert Zonneveld
Kennett Square, Penn.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.