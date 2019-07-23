Trump says 4 Democratic congresswomen of color hate America. But of course they don't. But they are critical of Trump's incompetence, his racism and his lack of morals and ethics. Trump is the one full of hate. His rallies are so full of hate, Mussolini would be envious. He hates scientists, economists, Democrats, liberals, environmentalists, blacks, Hispanics, the court system, congress, The Federal Reserve, the press, the FBI, the EPA, and anyone who disagrees with him.
So you'd have to say he hates the majority of Americans and American institutions. Therefore Trump is the one who hates America!
Perhaps he should leave and settle somewhere that doesn't irritate him with democratic institutions and the rule of law -- like Russia or North Korea.
Charles McDonald
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.