As a citizen of the United States, I am told I cannot be patriotic, wave the flag, or sing the national anthem at certain events because it might “offend” a foreigner — well that strongly offends me — and who should have more rights in my own country! I am also offended when our government can’t find the money to repair highways and bridges but can find money to house, feed, clothe and provide medical care and lawyers to those crossing our borders illegally.
And, I’m offended when I, as well as millions of other citizens, are then called “racists” and other demeaning names by those who demand open borders. We champion the policies, actions, and message of the president (although we may not champion the man). They just can’t get it through their heads that we are not Trumpites or racists, we are Americans who believe in America First! I wonder, if you don’t, just what do you believe in?
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
