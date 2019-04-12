It seems that pseudo-President Trump hates Hispanics/Latinos, especially Puerto Ricans and Mexicans. He thinks in derogatory stereotypes (stereotypes are always unfair and inaccurate). Doesn’t he know that they are American citizens? He has implicitly given “permission” for kooks and bigots to come out from under their rocks.
Will he demand the “deportation” of the Statue of Liberty back to France? After all, it’s “only” been here since the 1880s.
What about Native Americans? Will he demand that they be “deported” back to Siberia (not all of them came from there)? After all, they’ve “only” been here at least 20,000 years.
Since his sense of history is extremely shaky and limited, will he demand the “deportation” of all Neanderthals?
Flora Frederick
Midtown
