When I hear those folks in “Make America Great Again” hats crying to build the wall, it makes me wonder, who has more of what made America great to start with? Is it the ones with the courage, strength, and determination to walk a thousand dangerous miles like our pioneer ancestors did to find and build a better life for themselves and their families? Or is it the ones who fearfully whine, “They just want to hurt me, or take my stuff, or live on welfare?”
Gordon Douglas
Bisbee
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.