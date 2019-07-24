I’m a Hispanic man who can trace his roots deep into Mexico and Lebanon. My wife is a white woman who can trace her roots through Kentucky and into England. Is my wife a racist because she disagrees with me on a matter of policy concerning our household because I’m a man of color? Or am I a sexist because I disagree with a female? In our home we don’t cry racism or misogyny. We just figure out what’s best for both or us and go on with our day.
This so-called squad of congresswomen need to put on their big girl pants, learn to process criticism and control their emotions and mouths. Their words and actions are anti-American and insulting to my wife and a veteran like me.
And remember that President Trump usually doesn’t go after you unless you punch first. Democrats aren’t accustomed to Republicans fighting back. Get used to it.
Marvin and Kathie Montez
Oro Valley
