Tim Steller in his column Sunday blithely states the Border Patrol union leaders "freely gave Trump the backing 'his' shutdown requires." But, wait, are there not two sides to the disagreement that result in the shutdown. He expounds at length on the union leaders' changing their position and how they don't really consider the opinions of the rank and file, but nowhere mentions — as Joe Morgan correctly pointed out in his Dec. 29 column — that the Senate passed the Secure Fence Act 80-19 in 2006 with Sens. Charles Schumer, Hillary Clinton and then Sen. Barack Obama voting for it.
Of course that was before the Resistance by Democrats, the media and Never-Trumpers existed. Perhaps if the Resistance would give the president some space, maybe even admit he has put in place some good policies, he might be inclined to negotiate. At any rate, Congress is equally as responsible for the shutdown as President Trump.
Curt Anderson
North side
