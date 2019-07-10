I consider myself a fairly average American. I have political opinions, but I rarely mention them to others. I just meet people and talk to them.
Since Donald Trump decided to run for president, and especially since he actually won, every single Trump supporter I know, friend or just an acquaintance, has expressed what I would have considered extremely racist views at any time before Trump.
Just a note, none of these people had ever expressed openly racist things to me before the Donald Trump phenomena occurred.
I'm sure they just feel empowered by what is happening in the White House.
I don't know why the President of the United States feels it is necessary to empower the racists of this country. I guess he feels he needs the support of white supremacists and Nazis to stay in office. I just know that his support has empowered the far-right hate groups.
Graeme Williams
Southeast side
