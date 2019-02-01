Who but Mitch McConnell would bash a bill to make voting easier and accessible for voters? Democratic bill to make voting easier for citizens is called a "power grab" by the GOP leader. Republicans repeatedly are afraid of the people and try to stop voting in all sorts of ways. Why are Republicans so afraid of the citizens right to vote? Is the GOP afraid of true democracy for which so many Americans have fought and died for?
Remember the incessant opposition by Republicans to the Citizens Commission on redistricting? Turn out is much higher everywhere where voting is easier for citizens. Americans need to begin to see the fact Republicans hate elections they can't fix in advance by restricting who votes. Wake up Americans, we need to get rid of this crowd.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
