It’s beyond belief that Republicans aren’t up-in-arms over what their leader did last Tuesday in Pennsylvania at the petrochemical plant rally. The workers in this plant could show up for his rhetoric filled speech or loose nearly $700 for the day. If a democratic president had done this, they would have been out in force crying about how this is un-American to force someone to attend. This seems to be par for the course. You hear so much about how they are for family values (as long as it doesn’t involve the LBGTQ community or someone whose ethnic customs don’t fit there idea or women’s reproductive rights) , freedom of speech (usually there’s and not others), fighting for the working man (as long as a hedge fund manager can profit from selling the company from under them....i.e., the coal mines In Wyoming), etc.
Mike Dai
Midtown
