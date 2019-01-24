Whether you call it a border wall, a border fence, a border barrier, etc., Democrats in Congress oppose it now. In 2006, Congress in a bipartisan vote, passed the Secure Fence Act, which was supposed to erect a "dual" layered reinforced fence along the border. That never happened, only a few hundred miles of "single" layered pedestrian fencing was done. Congress never fully funded the Fence Act.
In 2007, DHS spent $30 billion on a Boeing "Virtual Border Fence" project that turned out to be a total failure and waste of money.
Over the last few years we have seen an enormous increase in Central American "migrants" attempting to come here, with some claiming asylum, when they are really just seeking economic benefits.
Democrats in Congress now oppose any border structure. Why? Because if a border structure was built, these Central Americans could not enter illegally and claim asylum. Democrats see illegal immigrants and asylum seekers as future registered Democrat voters, given citizenship under some future Immigration Reform legislation.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.