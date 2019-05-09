I am simply amazed to hear the media state that Trump was thought to be a good businessman before the election. Now that the NY Times article shows how he lost over a billion dollars in the 80s, and screwed the U.S. out of tax dollars, will people now see that his 6 bankruptcies are part of the trend of a crook?
We all pay taxes to help fund roads, bridges, military and all the things that allow the country to flourish. Trump and his henchmen take advantage much as gangsters to make money and thumb their noses at the people. Real Americans do their part to help, but the likes of Trump, his family and crooked friends are a big reason this country has such a separation today. And thanks to republicans being unwilling to stand up and work for America, the divide grows. Time to stand up and get rid of the riffraff.
Carl Olson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.