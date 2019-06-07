A recent poll showed blacks overwhelmingly supporting Joe Biden for President. Why? What exactly did Biden or Obama do for blacks in their eight years in office? They supported thug Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, and Black Lives Matter, who hated law enforcement. The economy under Obama and Biden was mediocre with high unemployment for blacks. Under Trump there is a strong economy with black unemployment at a decades low rate. Trump decreased the federal income tax burden on all Americans, including blacks. What have Democrats done for blacks? More Republicans than Democrats in Congress voted for the Civil Rights Act. Democrat social welfare government programs have shifted many blacks from the slave plantation to the government plantation. Out of wedlock child births amongst blacks are staggering. Many inner cities run by Democrats are plagued with poverty and violence for blacks living there. Democrats in Congress are now more concerned about illegal immigrants from Mexico and Central America than they are about blacks. It is time blacks in America woke up
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.