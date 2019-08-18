There WAS a time when it made sense to vote for the Republican Party, but it's not 1956 anymore. If you review the 1956 Republican national platform, you'll notice that it sounds like the Democratic platform of today.
Fiscally conservative? Nope. Ronald Reagan nearly tripled the national debt during his term. If the Clinton-era tax rates had been left in place, our national debt would have been ELIMINATED by 2010. The last president to balance the budget was Clinton, in 1998 and 1999. The last Republican to balance the budget was Eisenhower, in 1957.
Since 1980, 120 indictments have been issued again Republican national leaders, resulting in 89 convictions and 4 prison sentences, not counting the indictments by Mueller's team. In contrast, there were THREE indictments against Democrats, resulting in ONE conviction and one prison sentence.
Please, people. Come to your senses. Stop voting for the GOP!
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
