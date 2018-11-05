Non-political Fact Check states that Trump has lied to the American people over 6,000 times in less than 2 years in the presidency. You don't need to believe theml you can see it on the news. One night he says that he will tell the troops to shoot people throwing rocks at the border, the next day he denies that he said it.
How do you trust a leader who lies to you? It was a bit different when Obama talked about ACA . He may actually have been confused by some elements of it. However, Trump simply shoots off his mouth at his rallies and totally lies.
We need to elect Democratic lawmakers who will rein this terrible behavior.
Don Vandine
Sierra Vista
