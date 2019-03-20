Thanks for Conor Walsh’s Op Ed article “Central America climate change helps drive migration” (3/19). “There is no rain” is one explanation local humanitarian volunteers hearing. Conor also rightly mentions the reduction of US aid as a factor driving people north. I want to call attention to a couple of other factors I’ve observed in my visits to Honduras.
Hunger is a major problem as the small farmers, who have traditionally fed the country, have been displaced, not just by climate change, but also by the big land owners appropriating their land to expand their African Palm orchards. A rapidly growing market for palm oil is particularly due to it use in producing biofuel—especially for the EU. This combination of events is made possible by the current Honduran government that favors the wealthy over the interests of the poor majority. This government has its roots in the military coup in 2009 that removed an elected president who was developing protection for the campesinos and poor workers.
Lois Martin
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.