Re: the Sept. 6 letter to the editor "You could have voted for McCain."
The writer questions why one voted for Obama in 2008 if they admired John McCain so much. This liberal has always had tremendous admiration and respect for McCain and I grieve at his loss. However, I disagreed with his choice of Sarah Palin as his VP running mate. She was not qualified to be VP and more importantly if he should succumb during his term, she was not qualified to be our president. Even Karl Rove, the staunch conservative did not support this choice, explaining the decision was a political one...not a governing one. That he could leave us with such an incompetent replacement soured my respect for him at that time.
I do wonder when I've heard McCain say many times, I've made some mistakes in my life, was he referring to this one? By the way, where was Sarah Palin this past week?
Loretta Hall
Oro Valley
