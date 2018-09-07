Re: the Sept. 6 letter to the editor "You could have voted for McCain."
The letter writer notes the liberal press falling all over themselves with platitudes about the deceased senator. The reason should be obvious: kindness. No matter what his policies may have been, he was a loved husband and father. Kindness — try it sometime. As to why liberals did not vote for McCain, I can only give you reasons why this liberal didn’t: 1) McCain was a supporter of an out-of-control military industrial complex. 2) He was no maverick — he was a tool of the NRA. 3) Sarah Palin. 4) Obama had a better vision, better message, and ultimately a better campaign.
Alison Jones
Midtown
