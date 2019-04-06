Re: the March 30 letter "New Democrats in House lose legitimacy."
A letter writer claims the new Democrats are now “illegitimate” and makes a false assertion that Russia/Trump collusion was the single motivation for voters in the mid-term election. To you, I say this: Please don’t tell me why I voted Democrats into Congress in 2018.
Russian interference is far down the list. I support the new
progressives in Congress because they stand in opposition to
everything that Trump and the Republican party want to destroy: The environment, health care, the middle class, a free press, our Constitution and basic human decency. The Republicans have become a cult who protect Trump at any cost while he destroys the environment,threatens our democracy and enables racism and xenophobia to thrive. I am very concerned that many people will still support and vote for this narcissistic, self-serving, incurious pathological liar who tries to run the country like an autocratic dictator.
Michael Becker
Midtown
