The Anti-Discrimination measure in Congress seemed the right thing to do in this country of religious freedom, separation of church and state, equal rights of all citizens, etc. A no-brainer?

Well, that’s what happened. The No-Brainers voted no. In Arizona, No-Brainers, Andy Biggs and, of course, Paul Gosar, who votes against anything that makes sense.

The measure was to condemn anti-Semitism and anti-Islamism. It was later revised to also condemn discrimination against Latinos, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, and the LGBTQ as well as African-Americans, Native Americans, and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, immigrants, and others.

Overall, 23 Republicans voted against the measure.

Under the leadership (I use that word ironically), anti-Semitism, bigotry, racial and sexual discrimination, anti-LGBTQ and hate crimes, have all risen sharply.

Republicans say they don’t understand why. Perhaps the fact that the FAKE president of our country, elected with 3 million FEWER votes than his opponent, somehow frequently promotes those hate sentiments?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

