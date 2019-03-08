The Anti-Discrimination measure in Congress seemed the right thing to do in this country of religious freedom, separation of church and state, equal rights of all citizens, etc. A no-brainer?
Well, that’s what happened. The No-Brainers voted no. In Arizona, No-Brainers, Andy Biggs and, of course, Paul Gosar, who votes against anything that makes sense.
The measure was to condemn anti-Semitism and anti-Islamism. It was later revised to also condemn discrimination against Latinos, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, and the LGBTQ as well as African-Americans, Native Americans, and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, immigrants, and others.
Overall, 23 Republicans voted against the measure.
Under the leadership (I use that word ironically), anti-Semitism, bigotry, racial and sexual discrimination, anti-LGBTQ and hate crimes, have all risen sharply.
Republicans say they don’t understand why. Perhaps the fact that the FAKE president of our country, elected with 3 million FEWER votes than his opponent, somehow frequently promotes those hate sentiments?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
