So far Trump and Biden are the two strongest candidates in the 2020 presidential election. Trumps is the current president, and Biden is a former vice president. Ironically, the best leader of the high-tech era of the mid-70s. Without any change, one of them enjoys the next honor.
Trump has become the first non-politician "outsider" Republican presidential candidate since 76 years after 1940. As a businessman, he is making all transactions with calculations of the balance of payment. Values that are precious to each other can not be made into figures. He is losing the U.S. we knows. Such a Trump has become a target that should be broken by Loebsack. In his eyes, Biden also has a border that could not escape the old age, so he could not lift his hand. To create a hopeful future for the U.S., it is necessary to maintain and develop Americanism. So it should necessary to choose next leader more carefully than at other times.
Yong-Hun Kim
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.