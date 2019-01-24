We, the citizens of the USA should be up in arms against the President's indifference to the suffering of 800,000 plus workers and Coast Guard members going without paychecks. His demands for a border wall far exceed his understanding of the needs of all those he vowed to protect. Congress is likewise responsible for not supporting the constituents whom they represent. Yet, where is the uproar, where is the fury? Have the past 2 years beat us into submission? Whose America is this?
Sandra Beecher
Northwest side
