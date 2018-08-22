Re: the Aug. 22 letter to the editor "Why not term limits?"
The letter writer asked "Why not term limits?" to address the large amounts of money, influence and power amassed by multi-term elected officials. Here's why: Because instead of directly addressing this problem, it just takes away the rights of voters. What if I like incumbents but can't vote for them? Why take away the rights of all of us voters when, instead, we could regulate how campaigns spend money. Surely that's the greater good.
Would it affect the rights of big money, corporations and the wealthy to affect our elections. Yes! Would that affect their "free speech"? Maybe — if you believe that spending money is free speech. But the alternative is to take away the rights of voters to vote their true choice. Let's enact legislation to reform campaigns so that they are not the playground of rich candidates and stealthy PACs, instead of taking away rights of voters.
Kendall Kroesen
Midtown
