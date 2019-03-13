How stirring to read the letter from Jan Cleere, noted author of women's history in Arizona, regarding the Equal Rights Amendment. Her work honors all the tenacity and resourcefulness of generations of Arizona women.
It is evident, from recent headlines, that no woman is yet equal in this country. Why not push for our own state to be the one to finally ratify the Equal Rights Amendment? That would signal to the whole nation that Arizona is truly honoring the contributions of women and that we mean it when we say “...with liberty and justice for all.”
Claire Rogers
East side
