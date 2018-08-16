Our election campaigns are in full swing and the mud is flying! It’s no wonder that voters stay home. I was always taught, if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything! I just have to wonder how much better we would be if the millions of dollars each candidate is spending to influence our votes would in turn be used to benefit our communities.
No wonder our debt is in the trillions, who spends more than they will earn during their term of office. Unless you have to pay back your contributors and PACs with their own agendas, which isn’t the same as “We the People”! The common person concerns themselves with having good health, being safe, educational opportunities, enjoying a happy life for themselves and family.
Maybe, it’s time to limit our Senators and Representative to term limits of 12 years total (not allowing anyone to extend by changing chambers) and end career politicians! A dozen years and goodbye, vaya con Dios!
Frank Saenz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.