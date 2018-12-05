Our Republican legislature outlawed “ballot harvesting” out of fear that Democrats would use it to take Democratic mail ballots to the Board of Election. In NC Republicans have sent people to the homes of those requesting absentee ballots to retrieve those ballots and then either to change the ballots to the Republican candidate or to throw the ballots away. Look for AZ Republican legislators to make ballot harvesting legal now.
Mimi Pollow
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.