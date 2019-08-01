Democrats and their news media lap dogs have been all over Pres. Trump for his wanting to include a U.S. citizenship question on the upcoming Census survey, which occurs every ten years. Even rhino conservative Roberts on the Supreme court, who cast the deciding vote upholding Obamacare, sided with the four liberals on the bench and ruled against him. But here is why only U.S. citizens should be counted on the Census. The more people residing in a state means they get more members in the U.S. House of Representatives and more federal monies coming back to the state. Yet, illegal immigrants and legal immigrants CANNOT vote in federal elections! Illegal immigrants cannot by federal law receive federal benefits. States like California have millions of illegal immigrants, and legal immigrants, and based on those numbers, get more members in Congress. That is important when it comes to voting on legislation. It is a devious incentive for states to welcome illegal immigrants! Pres. Trump is right on this.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.