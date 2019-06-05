DeWayne Craddock, a Virginia Beach city engineer, opened fire at a municipal building killing twelve people. What is highly unusual about this incident is that hours and days later, the news media has shown few photos of Craddock, who is a black man. I noticed similar delays by law enforcement and the news media in releasing photos of previous Muslim mass shooters, i.e., in San Bernardino. In all mass shootings involving a white suspect, i,e., Synagogues in Pittsburgh and Poway, the news media, i.e., CNN, quickly acquired and plastered their photo all over TV. The news media also combed through their social media postings and reported on it. So why didn't the news media plaster photos of Craddock all over their broadcasts? Was because of his being black? How else to explain it? I frankly think that the names and photos of mass shooters should not be published, depriving them of the notoriety they seek. But, do it for all, whites, blacks, Latinos, Muslims, etc.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.