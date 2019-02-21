1) There are — estimates vary — about 11 million illegal immigrants in the USA. For them, there has been no rule of law. 2) Illegal drug consumption in the USA has reached amounts such that some Mexican drug lords, the principal drug providers, have become billionaires while precipitating a public health crisis. 3) The numbers of would-be illegal immigrants seeking asylum appears to have overwhelmed those processing their applications — and thus is delaying the processing of those seeking to immigrate legally. 4) The skills of most illegal immigrants are a poor match for the needs of the labor market in the USA.
James Stewart
Foothills
