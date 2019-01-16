Hypocritical Sen. Lindsey Graham, questioned Attorney General candidate, William Barr. The Trump sycophant asked him if he would investigate the people investigating and attacking Trump.
Graham asked about former federal investigators Strzok’s and Page’s texts bashing Trump, saying that they would “stop” his 2016 victory. He listed several “quotes” from these two among others. Quotes included:
“Awful,” “Unfit,” “..; appears to have no ability to experience reverence which is the foundation for any capacity to admire or serve anything bigger than self…,” "He's not ever going to become president, right? Right?"
Graham said of Trump: "I think he's a wrecking ball for the future of the Republican Party…,” “… he's a kook…he’s crazy…I think he's unfit for office,” "I'm a Republican…he’s not.” “…he’s an opportunist,” "He's not fit to be president…”
Graham has called Trump an “Idiot.” “An idiot on policies,” Said Trump supporters are racists, anti-Hispanics, anti-Muslim and woman-haters and compared him to Joseph McCarthy.
Will Barr investigate Graham?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
