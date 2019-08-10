Americans have owned guns for centuries. Mass shootings are a recent phenomenon. The answer to the problem of gun violence is more complicated than the simple making of more gun laws. Respect for life, in our society, has sadly been diminished. The fact is that Progressives have spent decades destroying our religious and moral fabric, attacking Christianity, prayer, religious institutions, charities and so forth. All the while, pushing for abortions, acceptance of pornography, graphic violence in movies, TV and video games. Our public schools indoctrinate ideas of “individualism” and “liberation” that inexorably lead to a cult of selfishness, exploitation of others and violence. A person that doesn't know how to love has no compunction about destroying another human being. .A society that doesn't value and respect all human life, will simply get more violent, with or without more gun laws.
Guy Welborn
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.