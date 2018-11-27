You don’t have to be dumb to be ignorant. An ignorant person ignores facts and often operates on fiction. He filters information to support anything he believes, no matter the contrary evidence. Donald Trump is not dumb, but he is woefully dangerously ignorant and insists on remaining so. He has avoided or limited White House briefings, absolutely essential for every president before him. In a chaotic and ever-changing world, it is an invitation to disaster.
When our intelligence services say with assurance that a Saudi prince is guilty of ordering a murder, President Trump resists the truth. This week, when 13 government agencies described the dire effects of climate change, he prattles on as though the facts don’t matter and research is irrelevant. There may have been dumber presidents than Trump. I know there have been none more ignorant. The ignorant view yesterday as a haze, today as a surprise, and tomorrow as a mystery, all disguised in the cloak of certainty.
God help us.
Norman Sherman
Southeast side
